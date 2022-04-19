ORGANIZE YOUR BUSINESS TRIP IN ROME!

ORGANIZE YOUR BUSINESS TRIP IN ROME!

Better than an event agency!

Hello everyone! If you are planning a business or pleasure trip in Rome, the Eternal City, and need help with all the practical and logistical aspects, I am the right person for you!

In the past few years, I supported groups and companies in their weekly business trips, assuring all the essential tasks, such as helping to secure needed travel documents from the Ministry of Health – due to COVID19 restrictions, reserving and picking up tickets for all the roman events, arranging transportations to and from the airport as well as train and metro options during the weeks, researching possible hotel accommodations and meeting rooms, making appointments for the covid PcR test, assisting with language interpretation into English and Italian and much more!

I fluently speak Italian, English and French.

If you're interested, do not hesitate to contact me at this email address miannotta1993@gmail.com

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76782
Previous article Adult Classical Ballet in English

RELATED ARTICLES

BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter
Services

BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter

Experienced English Handyman in Rome
Services

Experienced English Handyman in Rome

Military Miniatures
Services

Military Miniatures

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

ITA-ENG Certified Translator
Services

ITA-ENG Certified Translator

Italian conversations on Skype
Services

Italian conversations on Skype

Translations from English / French.
Services

Translations from English / French.

Photographer in Rome
Services

Photographer in Rome

LEGAL Language solutions, translation and Interpretation: English, Italian, French and Spanish
Services

LEGAL Language solutions, translation and Interpretation: English, Italian, French and Spanish

English online lessons via Skype.
Services

English online lessons via Skype.

Certified English Italian translations
Services

Certified English Italian translations

Eng-Ita Translations at all levels available
Services

Eng-Ita Translations at all levels available

Tantra massage for women
Services

Tantra massage for women

Free Tour Rome - Get The Best Out Of Your Rome City Trip!
Services

Free Tour Rome - Get The Best Out Of Your Rome City Trip!

NATIVE ENGLISH TUTOR
Services

NATIVE ENGLISH TUTOR