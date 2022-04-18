Adult Classical Ballet in English

Adult beginner-level ballet offered in English by an American ballerina.
Classes take place in Testaccio every Tuesday from 18.30-19.30 and Saturday from 13.30-14.30
For more details and information on our children's and private lessons please send us a message at qrco.de/BalletAmerica
General Info
Price info 15
Email address saravpredebon@gmail.com
