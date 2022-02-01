Online Native English Tutor (British)

Hello, my name is Frank and I am a mature private native English tutor from the United Kingdom. I am a fully qualified CELTA teacher who holds an MBA from Durham University in the United Kingdom. I have a clear and easy to understand Oxford/Cambridge British accent. I have extensive experience of successfully teaching English across a broad range of levels from Primary students to the Boardroom.

My mobile number is +447830866272 and my e-mail address is burkefw@hotmail.com.

General Info

Email address burkefw@hotmail.com
