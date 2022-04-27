MULTILINGUAL SHOW ENGLISH, ITALIAN, GREEK

A bizarre family story, the chance for an imagined encounter through language, and music.

Teatro Multilingue presents this multilingual monologue in English, italiano and ελληνικά (modern Greek.) As with all our productions, you don't need to know or speak all the languages to follow the story and understand.

Come discover the surprising effect of multilingue! An incredible journey in three languages over the universal language of music.

Saturday, April 30 at 8:30pm

Sunday, May 1 at 6pm

at Teatrosophia (right by Piazza Navona)

€15 include show and aperitivo

More info can be found here: https://teatromultilingue.com/goodbye-papa-greek/

General Info

Price info 15
Address Via della Vetrina, 7, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Email address info@teatromultilingue.com

View on Map

