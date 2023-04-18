MULTILINGUAL MICROTEATRO & APERITIVO

After last year's success, we're back with this unusual and unique way of spending your time in Rome!

An innovative format you can’t find anywhere else! For tourists and Romani alike.

A 15-minute multilingual play followed by aperitivo in a modern, lovely theatre close to world-famous Piazza Navona!

Entrance (all inclusive): €15

You don’t need to speak all the languages to understand!

Shows are available in this combination:

English, italiano & español

English, italiano & français.

Choose your mix, reserve your spot and come to the theatre!

When? 23, 24 & 25 April. Shows everyday at 5pm, 6pm and 7pm (see table for languages!)

info@teatromultilingue.com

https://teatromultilingue.com/shortplayandaperitivo/