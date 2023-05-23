23.5 C
Classifieds Events

MULTILINGUAL MICROTEATRO & APERITIVO

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

After last April's success, we're back with this unusual and unique way of spending your time in Rome! An innovative format you can’t find anywhere else! For tourists and Romani alike. A 15-minute multilingual show followed by aperitivo.

3 days. 9 shows. 2 possibile language combinations. There's no need to speak all the languages to understand.

2, 3 and 4 June

Shows at 5:30pm, 6:30pm and 7:30pm

Where? Right in the centre of the city, near Piazza Navona.

Take a stroll in the heart of Rome and come to the theatre.

More info, feedback and photos on our website and in the trailer.

https://teatromultilingue.com/shortplayandaperitivo/

¡No se lo pierdan, chers amis! See you a teatro! :)

Con Altea Hernández, Eric Paterniani, Maxie Le Dévéhat

Written by Francesco Baj

Directed by Flavio Marigliani

Produced by Teatro Multilingue

Price info 15€
Address Via della Vetrina, 7, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Email address info@teatromultilingue.com
MULTILINGUAL MICROTEATRO & APERITIVO

Via della Vetrina, 7, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Marymount - International School Rome

