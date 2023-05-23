After last April's success, we're back with this unusual and unique way of spending your time in Rome! An innovative format you can’t find anywhere else! For tourists and Romani alike. A 15-minute multilingual show followed by aperitivo.
3 days. 9 shows. 2 possibile language combinations. There's no need to speak all the languages to understand.
2, 3 and 4 June
Shows at 5:30pm, 6:30pm and 7:30pm
Where? Right in the centre of the city, near Piazza Navona.
Take a stroll in the heart of Rome and come to the theatre.
More info, feedback and photos on our website and in the trailer.
https://teatromultilingue.com/shortplayandaperitivo/
¡No se lo pierdan, chers amis! See you a teatro! :)
Con Altea Hernández, Eric Paterniani, Maxie Le Dévéhat
Written by Francesco Baj
Directed by Flavio Marigliani
Produced by Teatro Multilingue
MULTILINGUAL MICROTEATRO & APERITIVO
Via della Vetrina, 7, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
