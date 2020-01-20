Motorbike for sale

Selling beautyful motorbike like new Kawasaki Ninja 650 may 2018 km 5,700, metallic blue, only owner, want €5.500. No time wasters. If you interested please call. 328/8148949 at any time, if no answer please write me a text message and I ll be back to you as soon as possible

General Info

Price info 5.500€
