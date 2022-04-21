MICROTEATRO MULTILINGUE + APERITIVO

Looking for an unusual, unique way of spending 30 minutes in Rome?

Multilingual microteatro + aperitivo. In English, italiano + español or français.

April 25 (all day long!) Choose your mix of languages and show time!

€15 include the show and an aperitivo after the show.

Whether you're a tourist or live here, this is the event for you. The theatre is open, come check out this unique experiment in theatre and languages. Teatro Multilingue is the one and only company producing multilingual shows. We've had shows in London, Bristol, Madrid and Rome, and we've been almost everywhere with our online material.

You don't need to know or speak all the languages. Come discover the surprising effect of multilingue in the stories we tell!

https://teatromultilingue.com/goodbye-papa-multilingual-microteatro/