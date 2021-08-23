Meditation Retreat in Umbria - All Saint's Weekend (29 oct-2 Nov 2021)

A 4-night/ 5 day retreat in an Ancient Monastery located in the heart of Umbria, near Nocera Umbra.

A relaxing, regenerating and peaceful pause, a moment to focus on your self, to rediscover the sense of deep calm and to develop ways for maintaining a peaceful lifestyle in daily life.

A retreat amidst peace and silence. The retreat is all about Slowing Down.

It has been designed for listening in silence, for self and other-awareness and personal transformation.

The daily schedule includes meditation sessions, mindfulness classes and personal magnetism exercises.

The retreat includes two meditative trips: a mindful walk near the Monastery and a visit to San Damiano.

The delicious, fresh vegetarian meals are prepared especially for us by a local chef with fresh, genuine foods.

With Beatrice Carafa, Meditation & Mindfulness instructor and Professional Coach

https://www.beatricecarafa.com