McGill-Toolen High School Band in Concert at the Chiesa Evangelica Metodista - 14 April @ 18:00

Come hear this incredible youth band from Mobile, Alabama, USA.

The McGill-Toolen Catholic High School Band will give a unique performance at the Chiesa Evangelica Metodista on Sunday 14 April at 18:00. This is part of a weekend of national events of the Methodist and Waldensian churches to promote the cultural and faith heritage of the churches. The band will be performing works by Shostakovich, Sousa, Grainger as well as some traditional pieces and Methodist hymns.

The McGill-Toolen High School Band is one of Alabama's oldest musical organisations, established in 1896. The band performs at football games, marching festivals, school pep rallies, assemblies, Mass, parades, and concert festivals, and performs several concerts throughout the school year. The band includes a Concert Band, Jazz Ensemble, Percussion Ensemble, Color Guard, and Winter Guard.

Please come and support this youth group from the USA.