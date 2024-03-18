Optimizing Marketing Strategies - content marketing and maximizing your online marketing budget.
We are excited to invite you to an engaging networking evening starting with a panel discussion focused on Marketing.
The event panelists will be -
Jim Whittle the Senior Digital Consultant at AS Roma who has also written and taught a master's degree in digital marketing at Rome Business School.
Oliver Green the CEO of Carpe Diem Tours and Create Circus.
Oliver is a seasoned business leader, and entrepreneur with deep industry expertise across tourism and e-commerce.
Marketing Panel Discussion
Via Marsala, 29H, 00185 Roma RM, Italy
