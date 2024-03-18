20.3 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 19 March 2024
Italy's news in English
Classifieds Events

Marketing Panel Discussion

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Optimizing Marketing Strategies - content marketing and maximizing your online marketing budget.

We are excited to invite you to an engaging networking evening starting with a panel discussion focused on Marketing.

The event panelists will be -

Jim Whittle the Senior Digital Consultant at AS Roma who has also written and taught a master's degree in digital marketing at Rome Business School.

Oliver Green the CEO of Carpe Diem Tours and Create Circus.

Oliver is a seasoned business leader, and entrepreneur with deep industry expertise across tourism and e-commerce.

General Info

Price info free
Address Via Marsala, 29H, 00185 Roma RM, Italy

Marketing Panel Discussion

Via Marsala, 29H, 00185 Roma RM, Italy

