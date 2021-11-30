Lost in my own country!

Hi there!

My name is Lisa and I am Italian/American.... I sort of got stuck in my birth country but really missing the international environment I grew up with.

To anyone who would like to meet a new friend please reply to this ad. Thank you! <3

Address Piazzale del Caravaggio 6

