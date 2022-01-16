LEGAL Language solutions, translation and Interpretation: English, Italian, French and Spanish

LEGAL Language solutions, translation and Interpretation.

CERTIFIED BY Georgetown University and AIIC: LEGAL and CORPORATE simultaneous, consecutive interpreter and translator: all combinations of English, Italian, French and Spanish. Industry standard rates: hourly, daily and per word . Over 25 years of experience in USA and Monte Carlo. References on request. website: http://rmtrigona.com. Cell and Whatsapp +39-345-619-0483; land line +39-06 8660 5667 . Based in Rome, dual national USA/ ITALY. email: rmtrigona@gmail.com

General Info

Price info Interpretation: 78 euros per hour, 2 hour minimum; Trandlation Euros 0.12 per word
Address Via Di Panico
Email address rmtrigona@gmail.com
LEGAL Language solutions, translation and Interpretation: English, Italian, French and Spanish

Via Di Panico

Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985.
