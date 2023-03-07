A brand new setting, a red backdrop to discover or revisit DuminDa's artwork and space.
In the time of the unshaped and of provocation, his offbeat art surprises the visitor: TOTEMS, PAPER MOODS, antique portraits, "animalier" and Wall Jewels/walls decorations, just to name a few.
Three are the "drinks & talks" moments, during the exhibition: the 11th, 18th and 25th of March.
General Info
View on Map
La Vie en Rouge
Via Giulia 187 a/b
