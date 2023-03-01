13.1 C
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  3. LA REINE DE MARBRE - MULTILINGUAL SHOW (AND FREE APERITIVO!)
Events

LA REINE DE MARBRE - MULTILINGUAL SHOW (AND FREE APERITIVO!)

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Happy to present this multilingual show by Teatro Multilingue, an international company that has been to Rome, Milano, London, Bristol, Kingston and Madrid. This is our super brand-new multilingual show - no need to speak all the languages to follow the story and understand!

La Reine de marbre, a divertissement of comedy and absurd that through the revisited mechanisms of the commedia dell’arte looks at the social and political issues of our time.

Find out more here: https://teatromultilingue.com/la-reine-de-marbre/

When? From 9 to 12 March (shows at 9pm; Sunday at 6pm)

Where? At Teatrosophia, the new reality for OFF theatre in Rome. On via della Vetrina, 7 (Right behind Piazza Navona.)

Included in the ticket is a free aperitivo after the show. 

Tickets: €18 / €15 (lots of reduced tickets available)

Bookings at: info@teatromultilingue.com - info@teatrosophia.com

No se lo pierdan, chers amis! See you al teatro! 

General Info

Price info €18/€15
Address Via della Vetrina, 7, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Email address info@teatromultilingue.com
LA REINE DE MARBRE - MULTILINGUAL SHOW (AND FREE APERITIVO!)

Via della Vetrina, 7, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

