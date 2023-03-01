LA REINE DE MARBRE - MULTILINGUAL SHOW (AND FREE APERITIVO!)

Happy to present this multilingual show by Teatro Multilingue, an international company that has been to Rome, Milano, London, Bristol, Kingston and Madrid. This is our super brand-new multilingual show - no need to speak all the languages to follow the story and understand!
La Reine de marbre, a divertissement of comedy and absurd that through the revisited mechanisms of the commedia dell’arte looks at the social and political issues of our time.
Find out more here: https://teatromultilingue.com/la-reine-de-marbre/
When? From 9 to 12 March (shows at 9pm; Sunday at 6pm)
Where? At Teatrosophia, the new reality for OFF theatre in Rome. On via della Vetrina, 7 (Right behind Piazza Navona.)
Included in the ticket is a free aperitivo after the show.
Tickets: €18 / €15 (lots of reduced tickets available)
Bookings at: info@teatromultilingue.com - info@teatrosophia.com
No se lo pierdan, chers amis! See you al teatro!
Via della Vetrina, 7, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
