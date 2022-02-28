James Joyce’s Ulysses: A Hundred Years On/The Global Ulysses Rome conference

On the 100th anniversary of the publication of James Joyce’s Ulysses, join us for a two-day conference exploring the epic novel that was conceived in Rome.

A highlight event on Friday, 11 March 5:30: A conversation with Pulitzer-Prize winning author Jhumpa Lahiri on themes of the writer in exile.

General Info

Price info Free
Address Via Ostilia 15
Email address mhendrik@nd.edu

View on Map

James Joyce’s Ulysses: A Hundred Years On/The Global Ulysses Rome conference

Via Ostilia 15

