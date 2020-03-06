We are offering Italian language Skype lessons with experienced teachers for our lowest price: 27 Euro per hour!
Just email us to book.
General Info
Price info 27 Euro per hour
Address Via delle Frasche 5
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
Italian language Skype lessons
Via delle Frasche 5
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA -
CASTEL DI LEVA - GRA/EUR - We have a delightful furnished home in an exclusive residential ranch surrounded by the Roman hills and countryside. This is a delightful and extremely r...
I am an English mother tongue nanny/babysitter in Rome. I can currently offer my services in the afternoons and evenings every day of the week. I'd love to chat more if you are som...
Italian woman is looking for a job
Hi everybody I am Italian I am looking for a job in Rome. I worked in tourism as employee and as switchboard-operator for several companies. I speak English and German. Available f...
Baby-sitter part-time/Full-time
Dear Family, I am 33 years old. I have worked as an educator in international nursery schools for 4 years with good references. Now, I am looking for a full-time/part-time job fro...