ITALIAN LANGUAGE COURSES & CULTURAL EVENTS

At Percorsi d’Italiano, we offer custom language courses to take students beyond the mere assimilation of grammar rules. Students come into direct contact with everyday life in Italy, through both practical and cultural experiences.As well as offering our unique, tailor-made programmes, featuring our proprietary learning-on-the-move methodology, we also offer courses in Italian for business use.

I contatti:

Percorsi d'Italiano - Learning by doing

Viale della Piramide Cestia, 55 - 00153 Roma

Mobile +39 3476265126

info@percorsiditaliano.it

www.percorsiditaliano.it