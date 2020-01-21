ITALIAN LANGUAGE COURSES & CULTURAL EVENTS
At Percorsi d’Italiano, we offer custom language courses to take students beyond the mere assimilation of grammar rules. Students come into direct contact with everyday life in Italy, through both practical and cultural experiences.As well as offering our unique, tailor-made programmes, featuring our proprietary learning-on-the-move methodology, we also offer courses in Italian for business use.
I contatti:
Percorsi d'Italiano - Learning by doing
Viale della Piramide Cestia, 55 - 00153 Roma
Mobile +39 3476265126
info@percorsiditaliano.it
www.percorsiditaliano.it
General Info
Address Via della Piramide Cestia 55
Email address info@propertyrome.net
View on Map
ITALIAN LANGUAGE COURSES & CULTURAL EVENTS
Via della Piramide Cestia 55
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Experienced bilingual teacher English/Italian mother tongue is looking for a tutoring and/or child assistance job. I’m an extremely patient person with excellent communication know...
International school in Rome is looking for a mother tongue English teacher, for kindergarten (age 3-6) with experience The work is from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm in shift, from Monday t...
Selling beautyful motorbike like new Kawasaki Ninja 650 may 2018 km 5,700, metallic blue, only owner, want €5.500. No time wasters. If you interested please call. 328/8148949 at an...
English MOTHERTONGUE teacher FLEMING
Looking for English Mothertongue teachers for afternoon/evenings in Fleming area part time, with possiblity of full time