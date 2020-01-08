Intuitive coaching sessions

In these transformative sessions Beatrice creates a space for you to be empowered and to trust yourself to make changes in your life. She is sensitive yet grounded in assisting you as you face challenges or transitions in your relationships, health, family and career. You will become aware of the life lessons and patterns in your life and will be guided to change your underlying subconscious beliefs and programs which are no longer serving you.

Beatrice shows you how to flow with the laws of the universe and take charge of your life situation by consciously creating your world. She will help you find your sense of peace and fulfilment through a journey of deep self-discovery. You will be pointed toward the path and handed the tools each step of the way, feeling fully supported along your unique sacred journey.

Beatrice offers her services in English and Italian in Rome or online.

beacarafa@gmail.com