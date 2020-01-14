Guitar

i am in need of someone who knows to replace the guitar strings. i will pay 10 euros. Thanks

email: kcuteandfab@gmail.com

General Info

Price info 10
Email address kcuteandfab@gmail.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69134
Previous article Qualified English Teachers Needed
Next article 2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat

RELATED ARTICLES

Looking for a girl in Rome
Personal

Looking for a girl in Rome

Looking to meet...
Personal

Looking to meet...

Looking for Vintage Clothing!
Personal

Looking for Vintage Clothing!

Looking for companion and helper to set up Digital Marketing Business
Personal

Looking for companion and helper to set up Digital Marketing Business

Transformational Personal Coaching
Personal

Transformational Personal Coaching

Canadian moving to Rome
Personal

Canadian moving to Rome

LOOKING FOR MATTEO - OCTOBER 21 WALK TO FONTANA DI TREVI
Personal

LOOKING FOR MATTEO - OCTOBER 21 WALK TO FONTANA DI TREVI

COT AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON COLLECTION
Personal

COT AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON COLLECTION

Cappotto doppiopetto FOREVER 21
Personal

Cappotto doppiopetto FOREVER 21

AVON COSMETICS necklace
Personal

AVON COSMETICS necklace

TEZENIS BLOUSE AND BENCH BODY SWIMSUIT
Personal

TEZENIS BLOUSE AND BENCH BODY SWIMSUIT

Vintage bags and purses for sale
Personal

Vintage bags and purses for sale

Screenplay Agent Needed
Personal

Screenplay Agent Needed

LIFE/SPIRITUAL COUNSELOR - MANAGEMENT/HUMAN RELATIONS
Personal

LIFE/SPIRITUAL COUNSELOR - MANAGEMENT/HUMAN RELATIONS

Piano Lessons
Personal

Piano Lessons