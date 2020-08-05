Professional Touring Musician available to teach guitar lessons in english. Children and adults welcome.
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5NWyV8xbRWdmf2fDak6BRV?si=BFXYj2EBQzODdsDgm-hZCg
specializes acoustic Picking techniques, strumming patterns, and claw hammer style acoustic rhythms
General Info
Price info 20/hr
Email address darlinofficial@gmail.com
