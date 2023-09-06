Group Drawing Lesson
Saturday 9 September | Jewish Ghetto
www.c-rome.com
Learn the art of drawing and watercoloring, working on themes and subjects from one of the world’s most beautiful cities.
Architect and illustrator Fabio Barilari will guide you through the techniques and ideas behind effective and striking illustrations of different fascinating Rome locations.
> > Open to all skills and experience levels.
Date: Saturday 9 September - 10:00 to 13:00
Cost: 85€/person
Confirmation of the participation within Friday 8 September
Meeting point: Fontana delle Tartarughe in Piazza Mattei
Registration and payment policy: should you be interested in one of our proposals, please contact us at architetto@fabiobarilari.com
We welcome people of all skill levels, from beginners to professional artists. Fabio will dedicate time to each person, according to his/her skill.
Each participant is provided with the necessary material to sketch.
C-ROME: Tours and art experiences in Rome. More details on https://c-rome.com
