Events

Group Drawing Lesson Saturday 9 September | Jewish Ghetto

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Group Drawing Lesson

Saturday 9 September | Jewish Ghetto

www.c-rome.com

Learn the art of drawing and watercoloring, working on themes and subjects from one of the world’s most beautiful cities.

Architect and illustrator Fabio Barilari will guide you through the techniques and ideas behind effective and striking illustrations of different fascinating Rome locations.

> > Open to all skills and experience levels.

Date: Saturday 9 September - 10:00 to 13:00

Cost: 85€/person

Confirmation of the participation within Friday 8 September

Meeting point: Fontana delle Tartarughe in Piazza Mattei

Registration and payment policy: should you be interested in one of our proposals, please contact us at architetto@fabiobarilari.com

We welcome people of all skill levels, from beginners to professional artists. Fabio will dedicate time to each person, according to his/her skill.

Each participant is provided with the necessary material to sketch.

C-ROME: Tours and art experiences in Rome. More details on https://c-rome.com

General Info

Price info 85€/person
Email address architetto@fabiobarilari.com
Marymount - International School Rome

