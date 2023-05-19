20.7 C
Giving Birth ~ A Guided Tour June 2023

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Join us for a unique course led by four international midwives! With a series of seven online meetings you will learn about how your body changes during pregnancy, prenatal testing , the hormonal and physical processes that occur during labour and delivery, pain management, what to know for successful breastfeeding and how to take care of your newborn.

Discover the magic of your pelvic floor and how to look after it, the taboos of sexuality in pregnancy and after birth, and the world of hypnobirthing, how it works and why it can be so effective.

We will discuss birthplans, clarify the roles of the Italian medical professionals and, for those of you delivering in Rome or Tuscany, we cover information on hospitals, clinics and homebirth.

Our mission is to arm you with enough information so you can have a birth as close to the one you desire as possible.

This course is run by: Gabriella Pacini, Italian #midwife, #lactation consultant (IBCLC), Giorgia Alazraki, Italian midwife, breastfeeding counsellor, based in Tuscany and Rome, Elena Iannelli, Italian-British midwife, IBCLC Lactation Consultant and Hypnobirthing teacher (DipHb-KGH), Christine Blondeel, French midwife, breastfeeding counsellor, and an expert in pelvic floor.

Wednesday evenings from 7pm – 9pm starting the 7th of June 2023. All meetings will take place on Zoom.

For this course we are asking those who are able, to pay the full cost of the course. For those who are facing challenges in these strange times, we ask to pay what they feel they can in this moment, no explanations necessary. Please send an email if you would like to join us to

belliesabroadcourse@gmail.com

General Info

Price info €250 Suggested
Address Online

View on Map

Giving Birth ~ A Guided Tour June 2023

Online

