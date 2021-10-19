Giving Birth ~ A Guided Tour

Learn what happens during labour and delivery, what to know for successful breastfeeding and how to take care of your newborn. This series of six meetings will include information on how your body changes during pregnancy, prenatal testing, the hormonal and physical processes that occur during labour and delivery, pain management, and what happens when you are home with your little. We discuss birth plans and, for those of you delivering in Rome, we cover information on Roman hospitals, clinics and home birth and the clarification of roles of the Italian medical professions. Our mission is to arm you with enough information so you can have a birth as close to the one you desire as possible. This course is run by Gabriella Pacini, midwife, lactation consultant (IBCLC) and counsellor and Kiersten Miller her sidekick.

Tuesday evenings from 7pm – 9pm starting November 9th. All meetings will take place online until further notice.

For this course we are asking those who are able, to pay the full cost of the course. For those who are facing challenges in these strange times, we ask to pay what they feel they can in this moment, no explanations necessary. Please send an email if you would like to join us to info@belliesabroad.com

General Info

Price info Donation

Youtube Video
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75775
Previous article Operations and Legal Assistant in Rome
Next article Program Coordinator

RELATED ARTICLES

WordWorldCrossing: English reading group
Events

WordWorldCrossing: English reading group

Roots of Change - Wellness Weekend for Women
Events

Roots of Change - Wellness Weekend for Women

Evening with Andre Aciman
Events

Evening with Andre Aciman

Virtual Open House at American Overseas School of Rome
Events

Virtual Open House at American Overseas School of Rome

High School Info Night at AOSR
Events

High School Info Night at AOSR

Open day at Temple University
Events

Open day at Temple University

The European School of Economics opens its doors
Events

The European School of Economics opens its doors

Open Day at Temple University
Events

Open Day at Temple University

Assisted Fertility Families
Events

Assisted Fertility Families

GIving Birth ~ A Guided Tour
Events

GIving Birth ~ A Guided Tour

Meditation Retreat in Umbria - All Saint's Weekend (29 oct-2 Nov 2021)
Events

Meditation Retreat in Umbria - All Saint's Weekend (29 oct-2 Nov 2021)

C-Rome | A Sunset Walk - Thursday 5 August
Events

C-Rome | A Sunset Walk - Thursday 5 August

C-ROME | Special Event: Roman Forum, Imperial Forum, Palatine Hill, Colosseum _ Saturday 17 July
Events

C-ROME | Special Event: Roman Forum, Imperial Forum, Palatine Hill, Colosseum _ Saturday 17 July

ROMA JEWELRY WEEK October 11th - 17th 2021
Events

ROMA JEWELRY WEEK October 11th - 17th 2021

Free choral concert
Events

Free choral concert