Available for French lessons in person and remotely 25€/ora
Call Nesrine 3485525422
General Info
Price info 25€/hour
Address Via Candia, 00192 Roma RM, Italy
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
French lessons
Via Candia, 00192 Roma RM, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat - Available:
We have a splendid 2-floor apartment just steps away from the Circus Maximus, the Baths of Caracalla and the FAO building. It is on the 2nd and 3rd floors of a small building of 4...
Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat
Trastevere - Via Manara - We have a fabulous remodeled apartment in a very quiet street in Trastevere for rent. It is 50m from Piazza San Cosimato where there is a daily market an...
Looking for motivated ESL teachers to work in X Municipio (please be aware of commuting needs). Must have experience with young learners as well as adults. Work includes morning an...
Marymount International School seeks a part-time Drama Teacher for Elementary School classes. August 2021 start date. The successful candidate will be a qualified, native English...