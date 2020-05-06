Freelancer Translator- Interpreter ENGL/FRENCH >ITA / English- French-Italian Teacher

In possess of a Linguistic Mediation Degree,

Level ADVANCED for English, French, experienced , I offer English/French/Italian for foreigners lessons.

Also available for translantion ENGL/FRENCH>ITA.

General Info

Email address veronicacartolano@ymail.com

