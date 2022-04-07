Free Concert a Roma Mercoledi/WEDNESDAY 13 aprile/APRIL 2022 Chiesa di San Paolo Entro le Mura -St. Peter High School Band

Mercoledi/WEDNESDAY 13 aprile/APRIL 2022 2022 ore 17/5pm

St. Peter High School Band

Chiesa di San Paolo Entro le Mura

Via Nazionale 16a 00184(angolo Via Napoli)

Ingresso Libero/FREE ENTRANCE

Traditional, sacred, classical repertoire

Partecipazione nel rispetto delle attuali norme anti-covid.

St. Peter, Minnesota

The St. Peter High School Band is located in the town of St. Peter about an hour south of Minneapolis in southern Minnesota. The town consists of about 10,000 residents. The high school was built five years ago, including a new 700 seat performing arts center, and approximately 675 students attend the school. The two high school bands meet daily throughout the school year, typically giving concerts three times per year, as well as competing at their section contest where they regularly earn superior ratings. The bands travel every two years, most recently to Memphis, Tennessee to perform in the Liberty Bowl Game and parade, and two years before that, travelled to Austria and Germany.

David Haugh, Director St. Peter High School Band

St. Peter, Minnesota

Dave Haugh's career as a band director began in 1997, and he's been at St. Peter High School since 2009 where he conducts two middle school bands, two high school bands, a jazz band, marching band, and the pit orchestra for the fall musical. Dave earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Minnesota State University, Mankato, as well as a business administration degree and German minor from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN. He lives in Mankato, Minnesota with his wife Michel, and three children ages 10, 6, and 1.

General Info

Price info Free Entrance
