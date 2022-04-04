Experienced English Handyman in Rome

With the warmer weather coming it can be an idea to refresh the paint in the home or power wash the patio.

Mosquitoes are coming, time to do the mosquito nets!

If you have a space for a vegetable garden I can Rototill it.

Painting, wallpapering, plumbing, electrical, IKEA installations, power washing, flooring, mosquito nets, minor repairs and general household maintenance.

Ph:3347921652

WhatsApp, Signal, Messenger.

Email:

jamesspalding1965@gmail.com

General Info

