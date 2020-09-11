English-speaking choir

Rehearsals have begun for Rome's English-speaking choir, the New Chamber Singers, in full compliance with Covid-19 regulations. The choir has a small number of vacancies, especially in the alto and tenor sections. The ability to read music is expected. For more information please contact a.cochlin@libero.it

Address Via del Babuino
Email address a.cochlin@libero.it

