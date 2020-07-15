English Online Lessons

for IELTS, PROFICIENCY, CAE, FCE, PET and General English students.

Tel. 3420307105; arben.ndreca@gmail.com.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71259
Previous article Italian woman is looking for a job
Next article Online English Lessons

RELATED ARTICLES

Online English Lessons
Lessons

Online English Lessons

-20% on Italian Language course BACK TO SCHOOL
Lessons

-20% on Italian Language course BACK TO SCHOOL

Italian language lessons back to school!
Lessons

Italian language lessons back to school!

Learn to cook and speak Italian in one go (online)
Lessons

Learn to cook and speak Italian in one go (online)

-10% on Italian language lessons ON LINE
Lessons

-10% on Italian language lessons ON LINE

Learn Italian online at Italiaidea
Lessons

Learn Italian online at Italiaidea

Italian lessons in Trastevere, Testaccio, Monteverde and online
Lessons

Italian lessons in Trastevere, Testaccio, Monteverde and online

Italian lessons for foreigners
Lessons

Italian lessons for foreigners

Lezioni Individuale di Inglese con Rachel
Lessons

Lezioni Individuale di Inglese con Rachel

Italian Language course A2/B1
Lessons

Italian Language course A2/B1

Mother tongue English Teacher
Lessons

Mother tongue English Teacher

SKYPE ITALIAN ONE-TO-ONE LESSONS
Lessons

SKYPE ITALIAN ONE-TO-ONE LESSONS

LEZIONI INDIVIDUALI DI INGLESE online (Skype, Zoom etc.)
Lessons

LEZIONI INDIVIDUALI DI INGLESE online (Skype, Zoom etc.)

ITALIAN LANGUAGE LESSONS
Lessons

ITALIAN LANGUAGE LESSONS

Italian language Skype lessons
Lessons

Italian language Skype lessons