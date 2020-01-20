English Mother tongue Teacher

International school in Rome is looking for a mother tongue English teacher, for kindergarten (age 3-6) with experience

The work is from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm in shift, from Monday to Friday

To apply, send the CV in European format to segreteriadidattica19@gmail.com

Contract from 1th of February until 31th July 2020

General Info

Email address segreteriadidattica19@gmail.com
