English Mother tongue Teacher

International school in Rome is looking for a mother tongue English teacher, for kindergarten (age 3-6) with experience
The work is from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm in shift, from Monday to Friday
To apply, send the CV in European format to segreteriadidattica19@gmail.com
Contract from 1th of February until 31th July 2020
