English Handyman

My services include Painting, Plumbing, minor electrical, tiling, flooring, IKEA installations, small moving jobs and General Maintenance. I service all Rome and hinterland.
Latest classifieds
St George’s British International School is seeking Caregiver
St George’s British International School is seeking an enthusiastic Caregiver to join our hightly motivated and experienced support team for the academic year 2020-21. The succe...
Qualified English Teacher For Bilingual School
We are looking for an experienced mother-tongue English teacher for students aged 6-11 English is the second language for most (80%) of our students so experience in teaching engl...
Bilingual translator : Translations/Lessons
Long collaboration as a translator/editor with journalists and professionals. I am available for translations in English,Italian/,French and Spanish. Literary and technical texts....
Seeking english speaking babysitter
Hello, I'm seeking for an english speaking babysitter 2/3 afternoons x week (5pm-7pm) for 2 yrs old kid. Previous experience would be preferable. Auditorium Parco della Musica are...