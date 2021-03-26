Mothertongue English and patient teacher at home or in Villa Ada Park near viale somalia.For personalised lessons and translations( text or videos with subtititles)Long experience with children ( games, songs and homework)and adults. No group classes, only individual.Technical language and Cambridge certificate examinations for adults only.
Job interviews, writing, reading, pronunciation, conversation, grammar.All the levels you need tailored for you. Cell 3496716753
English for all levels
Via di Ponte Salario, 28, 00199 Roma RM, Italia