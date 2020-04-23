The Empowerment for Expat Ladies One-2-One Program aims to:

1. Strengthen the foundation of your life with healthy self-esteem and better relationships.

2. Enable you to empower yourself by taking charge of your inner self.

3. Take care of yourself on all levels: physical, emotional, mental, spiritual.

Value:

This program provides participants with a thorough introduction to the subject of Empowerment and has the following objectives:

1. To provide the setting for gathering information and implement ideas to build a stronger foundation of healthy self-esteem in your life.

2. To stimulate many thoughts and feelings around different levels of awareness.

3. To provide an approach that can unlock the powerful strength and potential within each of us.

Content:

This program is designed to build a well-nourished self which is creative, energetic, joyful, giving, has rich and meaningful relationships, and is continually growing.

Delivery:

The program will be delivered through 12 personal online sessions comprising of both teaching and practice exercises.

Investment:

€ 300 per month for 4 months

Enrol:

info@beatricecarafa.com