Empowerment for Expat Ladies One-2-One Program

The Empowerment for Expat Ladies One-2-One Program aims to:

1. Strengthen the foundation of your life with healthy self-esteem and better relationships.

2. Enable you to empower yourself by taking charge of your inner self.

3. Take care of yourself on all levels: physical, emotional, mental, spiritual.

Value:

This program provides participants with a thorough introduction to the subject of Empowerment and has the following objectives:

1. To provide the setting for gathering information and implement ideas to build a stronger foundation of healthy self-esteem in your life.

2. To stimulate many thoughts and feelings around different levels of awareness.

3. To provide an approach that can unlock the powerful strength and potential within each of us.

Content:

This program is designed to build a well-nourished self which is creative, energetic, joyful, giving, has rich and meaningful relationships, and is continually growing.

Delivery:

The program will be delivered through 12 personal online sessions comprising of both teaching and practice exercises.

Investment:

€ 300 per month for 4 months

Enrol:

info@beatricecarafa.com

General Info

Email address info@beatricecarafa.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Intuitive Coaching Sessions and Energy Healing
Services

Intuitive Coaching Sessions and Energy Healing

Bilingual translator : Translations/Lessons
Services

Bilingual translator : Translations/Lessons

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Pediatric Sleep Consulting
Services

Pediatric Sleep Consulting

Bilingue: Traduzioni/ Lezioni di Italiano e Inglese al Telefono/Lessons on the Phone
Services

Bilingue: Traduzioni/ Lezioni di Italiano e Inglese al Telefono/Lessons on the Phone

MASSAGE BY ISTANBUL MASSEUR
Services

MASSAGE BY ISTANBUL MASSEUR

Intuitive Coaching Sessions
Services

Intuitive Coaching Sessions

Psychologist in English
Services

Psychologist in English

Holistic massage for women
Services

Holistic massage for women

BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter
Services

BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter

Psychologist
Services

Psychologist

Intuitive Readings
Services

Intuitive Readings

Your Olive Leaf Extract Products
Services

Your Olive Leaf Extract Products

Energy Healing Treatment
Services

Energy Healing Treatment

Translations from English / French.
Services

Translations from English / French.