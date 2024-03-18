20.3 C
  El Concierto de la Tarde
Events

El Concierto de la Tarde

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

El Concierto de la Tarde

Sunday 14 April 2024 ore 17,00 ( 5 pm)

Church of S.Paul within the walls

Via Nazionale 16/a Roma

Programma

M.Ravel Pavane pour une infante défunte

J.Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez per Chitarra ed Orchestra

G.Bizet Suite n°1 dalla Carmen

M.Ravel Bolero

Orchestra MAVRA

Chitarra Simone Salvatori

Direttore Piero Gallo

Tickets : 25/30/35/40 euro

Informations and reservations al 347/ 8429740 (anche whattsapp)

On the day of the Concert it will also be possible to purchase tickets at the Church from 2 pm

General Info

Price info 25-30-35 euro
Address Via Nazionale 16/a

El Concierto de la Tarde

Via Nazionale 16/a

Youtube Video

