El Concierto de la Tarde
Sunday 14 April 2024 ore 17,00 ( 5 pm)
Church of S.Paul within the walls
Via Nazionale 16/a Roma
Programma
M.Ravel Pavane pour une infante défunte
J.Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez per Chitarra ed Orchestra
G.Bizet Suite n°1 dalla Carmen
M.Ravel Bolero
Orchestra MAVRA
Chitarra Simone Salvatori
Direttore Piero Gallo
Tickets : 25/30/35/40 euro
Informations and reservations al 347/ 8429740 (anche whattsapp)
On the day of the Concert it will also be possible to purchase tickets at the Church from 2 pm
