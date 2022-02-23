Dog Walker and Sitter

My name is James and I'm 21 going on 22. I'm Anglo Italian and live in Monti area in Rome.

I would love to help you take care of your dear dogs when you are at work, busy or on holiday.

I can speak to them both in English and Italian!

And if you like, take a look at my Instagram page : photographerspecialhttps://instagram.com/photographer_special?utm_medium=copy_link

Looking forward to hearing from you soon!

James

General Info

Price info € 15
Email address photographerspecial@gmail.com
