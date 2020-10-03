Best dog boarding in Rome

Highly referenced Scottish lady, and dog lover, offers 24 hour dog boarding in her own home. Large secure garden and spacious flat. Own dog who is friendly and lovable towards all dogs and people.

Close to Monte Mario train station in Rome.

Daily rate includes walks, food and overnight stay.

Please call Jacqueline on 347 4515234 for further details.

