Andy dog sitter - Your 4 paws friends in the best hands!

Hello! my name is Andy. I'm a Spanish girl living in Rome for the last 3 years. I'm passionate about food (of course, I'm Spanish :)) gardening and above all, dogs. I've always been intrigued about their psychology, the way they think, connect with other dogs and us, the humans, and how they develop. My passion for dogs led me to start dog sitting when I was 13 years and I've continued to do so ever since even while working. Couldn´t live without them ;) And of course, I have a little hairy friend myself :)

If you need a loving and trustworthy dog sitter in Rome, I'd be very happy to help you. Feel free to reach out and we could meet together with your 4 paws friend to know each other. This will allow you to assess and decide whether you would like us to work together.

General Info

Price info 10€/hour
Address Via Portuense

View on Map

