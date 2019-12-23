Marcus Beresford looking for a nice dog that must not grow over 10kg
He/ she will lead a great life following me between Rome Gaeta and Sutri.
Do you have a Dog to give away?
I am looking for a good puppy
General Info
Address Via di S. Teodoro, 18, 00186 Roma RM, Italia
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
Marcus Beresford looking for a nice dog that must not grow over 10kg
Via di S. Teodoro, 18, 00186 Roma RM, Italia
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
The British School Group is now selecting an Assistant Director Of Studies to be employed in Rome. The ideal candidate will be trained this academic year on the Bsg Syllabus and s...
The British School Group Fiumicino is looking for one CELTA-qualified English teacher to complete its teaching staff this academic year. A teaching experience of minimum two years...
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!
Aventino - We have an absolutely Amazing Penthouse on two floors renting very close to FAO. It is on the top two floors of a residential building with concierge. It is approximat...
Looking for apartments for expats!!
We are currently looking for elegant homes for expat families arriving over the next few months. If you have remodeled properties in strategic locations in Rome, please contact me...