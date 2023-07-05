29.6 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 06 July 2023
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. DAY TRIP (BY TRAIN) – 2 LAKES, A FRESH FOREST ON A VOLCANO AND STUNNING VIEWS
Classifieds Events

DAY TRIP (BY TRAIN) – 2 LAKES, A FRESH FOREST ON A VOLCANO AND STUNNING VIEWS

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Hike the forest of the Parco Regionale dei Castelli Romani, with stunning lake views (two volcanic lakes!), hidden caves, Roman artifacts and many myths and legends – with an expert guide – and get the chance to visit Nemi, try some local foods and make a unique experience near Rome.

Where: Albano Laziale (the exact meeting point will be announced after confirmation)

When: Saturday, July 8th @9.45

Duration: about 5 hours (the exact time varies, depending on the weather conditions and participants)

Cost: Full price: 35€ – train ticket not included

Return: There are trains back to Rome at 3.43pm, 4.43pm, 5.43pm (once every hour – last train: 9.40pm). Additionally, Cotral busses connect to Anagnina metro station (about every 30 min.)

How do I book?

General Info

Price info 35 Euros
Marymount - International School Rome
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
Mater Dei H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Events

Virtual Open House at American Overseas School of Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

High School Info Night at AOSR

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Open day at Temple University

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

The European School of Economics opens its doors

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Open Day at Temple University

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Aperitif and art near Piazza del Popolo

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Adventure by train! Hike in the Macchia Grande Oak Forest and Hot Spring

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Aperitif near the Pantheon -13 Euros

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -