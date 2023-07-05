DAY TRIP (BY TRAIN) – 2 LAKES, A FRESH FOREST ON A VOLCANO AND STUNNING VIEWS

Hike the forest of the Parco Regionale dei Castelli Romani, with stunning lake views (two volcanic lakes!), hidden caves, Roman artifacts and many myths and legends – with an expert guide – and get the chance to visit Nemi, try some local foods and make a unique experience near Rome.

Where: Albano Laziale (the exact meeting point will be announced after confirmation)

When: Saturday, July 8th @9.45

Duration: about 5 hours (the exact time varies, depending on the weather conditions and participants)

Cost: Full price: 35€ – train ticket not included

Return: There are trains back to Rome at 3.43pm, 4.43pm, 5.43pm (once every hour – last train: 9.40pm). Additionally, Cotral busses connect to Anagnina metro station (about every 30 min.)

How do I book?