14.6 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 08 January 2025
Italy's news in English
Studio Emme
Studio Emme
Studio Emme
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo
Classifieds Events

Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

RELAX, REFLECT, REST and WRITE!

The perfect holiday for writers – 7-night creative writing retreat from £1650 all inc

17-24 May 2025 in a luxury villa near Pescara. (Abruzzo)

* Interactive and innovative morning workshops on creative writing, marketing & publishing.

* Live Q&A sessions with celebrity guest authors and industry professionals. Find out about their writing journey, learn more about the industry

* You are free to write as much or as little as you want. It’s the perfect place to focus on creating your story.

Arrive with a work in progress or just an empty page

www.sunflowerpublishing.com

General Info

Price info from £1975
Image Gallery
1 of 6
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo - image 1
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo - image 1
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo - image 2
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo - image 2
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo - image 3
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo - image 3
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo - image 4
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo - image 4
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo - image 5
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo - image 5
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo - image 6
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo - image 6
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo - image 1
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo - image 2
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo - image 3
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo - image 4
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo - image 5
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo - image 6

Youtube Video

Taco 724 x 450
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
FiR 320 x 480 H3

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling Tech - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Events

Virtual Open House at American Overseas School of Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

High School Info Night at AOSR

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Open day at Temple University

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

The European School of Economics opens its doors

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Open Day at Temple University

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Bella & Dr. Beast - bilingual show for kids

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

MULTILINGUAL COMEDY & APERITIVO

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

3-Day Pass 4 Sale | The Big Formula 1 'Race Weekend': Qatar Grand Prix 2024 | Nov. 29 - Dec. 1 + Maroon 5 Live

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -