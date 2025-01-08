Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo

RELAX, REFLECT, REST and WRITE!
The perfect holiday for writers – 7-night creative writing retreat from £1650 all inc
17-24 May 2025 in a luxury villa near Pescara. (Abruzzo)
* Interactive and innovative morning workshops on creative writing, marketing & publishing.
* Live Q&A sessions with celebrity guest authors and industry professionals. Find out about their writing journey, learn more about the industry
* You are free to write as much or as little as you want. It’s the perfect place to focus on creating your story.
Arrive with a work in progress or just an empty page
www.sunflowerpublishing.com
