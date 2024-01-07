11.5 C
Mon, 08 January 2024
Italy's news in English
Create Space Roma - Creative class - Introduction to Sumi - e

Join us for a captivating Sumi-e painting workshop. Sumi-e, a traditional Japanese ink-wash painting technique, is known for its simplicity and elegance. This workshop is perfect for both beginners and experienced artists looking to explore this unique art form.

45 euros including refreshments and wine.

During the workshop, you will learn the fundamental techniques of Sumi-e painting, including brush handling, ink mixing, and composition. Our experienced instructor @yokoalonsi will guide you step-by-step through the process, ensuring that you gain a solid understanding of the subject matter.

Materials will be provided, including Sumi ink, brushes, rice paper, and other necessary supplies. By the end of the workshop, you will have created your own unique Sumi-e paintings, which you can take home and showcase with pride.

I will add more details later in the next few months.

This event is open to participants of all ages and skill levels, so bring your friends and family along for a delightful day of artistic expression.

Come and immerse yourself in the tranquil world of Sumi-e painting. We look forward to seeing you at the workshop.

Price info 45
Address Via Merulana 220 - Via Angelo Poliziano 4-6 & 28-32-34-36, Rome, Italy
Email address hannah_burton@live.com
Via Merulana 220 - Via Angelo Poliziano 4-6 & 28-32-34-36, Rome, Italy

