On December 17th from 10am to 5pm, St. Paul's Within the Walls will be holding a Christmas Market in aid of the Joel Nafuma Refugee Center. There will be stalls, food, bake sale, activities for children and Christmas music!
If you are interested in buying a booth for the day or in helping out please contact Andrea at 06 4883339 for details - otherwise just turn up on the day!
General Info
View on Map
Christmas Market
Via Napoli 58
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Qualified English Teachers Needed
2-bedroom remodeled flat with balcony