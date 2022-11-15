20.1 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 16 November 2022
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Christmas Market

By: Wanted in Rome

On December 17th from 10am to 5pm, St. Paul's Within the Walls will be holding a Christmas Market in aid of the Joel Nafuma Refugee Center. There will be stalls, food, bake sale, activities for children and Christmas music!

If you are interested in buying a booth for the day or in helping out please contact Andrea at 06 4883339 for details - otherwise just turn up on the day!

Address Via Napoli 58
Email address office@stpaulsrome.it

