Chinese language and culture tutoring / Tutoring in lingua e cultura cinese

Chinese language and culture graduate at the University of Leeds offers private tutoring for students studying Chinese (Mandarin). Tutoring is targeted to students of all levels, including beginners, YCT, HSK 1, HSK 2, HSK 3, HSK 4, HSK 5 (advanced) e HSKK 1 and 2. Lessons, carried out online, are targeted to students of all age groups.

Laureato in lingua e cultura all'Università di Leeds offre lezioni online di lingua cinese per studenti principianti, YCT, HSK 1, HSK 2, HSK 3, HSK 4, HSK 5 (avanzato) e HSKK 1 e 2. Il sottoscritto ha già esperienza con studenti di ogni età e livello.

General Info

Price info €25/ora
Address Via Vincenzo Ussani, 55

