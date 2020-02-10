CALLING ALL ENGLISH SPEAKERS IN ROME! SPEND A LONG WEEKEND WITH SPEAK!

Come and enjoy a FREE stay with Speak at the beautiful Hotel Torre Sant’Angelo near Rome for four days of culture, delicious cuisine and conversation with Italian learners from 5th – 8th March 2020.

What is Speak?:

Speak brings together native English speakers, our Anglos, from all around the world to immerse Italian learners of English in a dynamic environment of authentic, natural English conversation.

The Location:

The Speak experience offers a 3-night stay at the beautiful Hotel Torre Sant’Angelo in Tivoli, overlooking Rome. The hotel boasts cosy, en-suite rooms, a restaurant and bar, social spaces, a swimming pool and outdoor portico for relaxing.

The Experience:

The four-day Speak Smart Programme will be filled with English conversation and days that are stimulating and fun, with no preparation on your part - just enjoy and soak up the experience, while enjoying delicious Italian cuisine and the rare opportunity to meet people from diverse backgrounds.

The Role:

The Anglo role includes listening to and engaging in real-life discussions, sharing stories, talking about hobbies and interests, and being prepared to speak, speak and then speak some more English! At Speak we aim for diversity among our Anglos - including age, nationality and experience. This ensures that our Italian speakers can enjoy talking with and learning from people from a wide range of backgrounds.

The Dates:

5th – 8th March 2020 (ideally you can be in central Rome for our welcome aperitif on Wednesday 4th March at 18.30)

How do I get there and back?:

We provide transport from our Meeting Point (central Rome) on the first day of the Programme (Thursday 5th March) and back to Rome on the final day of the Programme, arriving at Roma Termini at around 18.00 (Sunday 8th March 2020).

So, if you are sociable, love conversing and meeting new people and can help learners to feel at ease, then you are the right person to be part of the Anglo community at Speak!

For full details and information on how to apply, please visit: http://www.speakinitaly.com/anglos or email anglos@speakinitaly.com.

NOTE: Please quote "Wanted in Rome" on any communication