Accommodation vacant out of town

Cagliari - apartment for rent in residential area.

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Cagliari - Newly-revamped 80 sq mts serviced one-bedroom apartment for rent; fitted kitchen, 1 double bedroom, 1 study/single bedroom, bright spacious living room with signature furniture, Wi-Fi TV, storeroom, two bathrooms, washing machine, dishwasher, garage in a modern building with lift. At walking distance from the city centre, close to light rail and cycling paths. Suits professional working couple with baby/toddler.

€ 800/month + bills and garbage collection tax (TARI) - 3687438241

General Info

Price info € 800/month
Address Via Helsinki, 1
Email address roberto.ruggiu@uclmail.net
View on Map

Cagliari - apartment for rent in residential area.

Via Helsinki, 1

