Cagliari - Newly-revamped 80 sq mts serviced one-bedroom apartment for rent; fitted kitchen, 1 double bedroom, 1 study/single bedroom, bright spacious living room with signature furniture, Wi-Fi TV, storeroom, two bathrooms, washing machine, dishwasher, garage in a modern building with lift. At walking distance from the city centre, close to light rail and cycling paths. Suits professional working couple with baby/toddler.
€ 800/month + bills and garbage collection tax (TARI) - 3687438241
General Info
View on Map
Cagliari - apartment for rent in residential area.
Via Helsinki, 1
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Tour leaders wanted English and/or French, German speaking