Classifieds Events

Bella & Dr. Beast - bilingual show for kids

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Bilingual musical for kids ages 6+

Saturday December 14th & 21st @ Teatro Belli 4pm

Tkts €10 online, €12 at the box office

Get tickets here https://extrateatro.it/per-famiglie-bella-dr-beast-teatro-belli/

Only a very special girl can help Dr. Beast break down the walls he has built by living isolated in his castle! A cheerful, intelligent, sometimes irritating, but incredibly cute girl just like Bella.

Dr. Beast is a lover of art, refinement, a great critic who for his strict opinions has been banned by everyone and judged arrogant and haughty. With a mix of magic, poetry, songs and humor typical of ExtraTeatro comes a new spectacular story with hilarious misunderstandings, linguistic, cultural and musical clashes and two wonderful characters capable of growing and changing.

Cast: Simona Epifani & Jason Goodman

Music & Lyrics by Jason Goodman

Directed by Arianna De Giorgi

Choreography by Barbara Cacciato

Props and puppets: Daniela Remiddi

Set design: Ambramà

Running time: 60 minutes

General Info

Price info Tkts €10 online, €12 at the box office
Address P.za di Sant'Apollonia, 11, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Email address ecf.teatro@gmail.com

Bella & Dr. Beast - bilingual show for kids

P.za di Sant'Apollonia, 11, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

