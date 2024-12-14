Bilingual musical for kids ages 6+
Saturday December 14th & 21st @ Teatro Belli 4pm
Tkts €10 online, €12 at the box office
Get tickets here https://extrateatro.it/per-famiglie-bella-dr-beast-teatro-belli/
Only a very special girl can help Dr. Beast break down the walls he has built by living isolated in his castle! A cheerful, intelligent, sometimes irritating, but incredibly cute girl just like Bella.
Dr. Beast is a lover of art, refinement, a great critic who for his strict opinions has been banned by everyone and judged arrogant and haughty. With a mix of magic, poetry, songs and humor typical of ExtraTeatro comes a new spectacular story with hilarious misunderstandings, linguistic, cultural and musical clashes and two wonderful characters capable of growing and changing.
Cast: Simona Epifani & Jason Goodman
Music & Lyrics by Jason Goodman
Directed by Arianna De Giorgi
Choreography by Barbara Cacciato
Props and puppets: Daniela Remiddi
Set design: Ambramà
Running time: 60 minutes
Bella & Dr. Beast - bilingual show for kids
P.za di Sant'Apollonia, 11, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
