Beach house near Anzio for rent in June

Inside a private area between Anzio and Nettuno, 5 minutes walk from the sea, you can enjoy an oasis of peace and tranquility surrounded by greenery.

The large garden and the location make it an ideal place for children, who can run and bike free and in total safety. The house consists of 2 bathrooms, 2 double bedrooms, 1 triple room and a single room used exclusively for service personnel, the house also has private parking. The living room is surrounded by a large garden and overlooks a shaded patio where there is a wooden table for 8 people.

In the vicinity of the house at 2 minutes by bike you can find all the necessary services, supermarket, pharmacy, train station and much more. At 4 minutes by bike then, along a beautiful bike path is a beautiful tennis club, surrounded by greenery and facing the sea. Also nearby there is also the sailing club.



For info write me to by filling in the form below.