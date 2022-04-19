"As time flows" art exhibition by Jérôme Glomaud Chadefaux

On Friday April 29, 2022, Jérôme Glomaud is presenting a new exhibition of large-scale oil on canvas paintings at the Galleria André on Via Giulia in Rome.

The inauguration is from 6 – 8 pm.

“AS TIME FLOWS” - a series of dramatic riverscapes.

Jérôme, a French artist, has worked and given exhibitions in New York and the Dominican Republic, and now is showing his latest creations in Italy and in France.

The exhibition continues every afternoon from 4 – 7:30 pm Tuesday through Saturday.

General Info

Address Via Giulia, 175, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

"As time flows" art exhibition by Jérôme Glomaud Chadefaux

Via Giulia, 175, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

