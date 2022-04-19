"As time flows" art exhibition by Jérôme Glomaud Chadefaux
On Friday April 29, 2022, Jérôme Glomaud is presenting a new exhibition of large-scale oil on canvas paintings at the Galleria André on Via Giulia in Rome.
The inauguration is from 6 – 8 pm.
“AS TIME FLOWS” - a series of dramatic riverscapes.
Jérôme, a French artist, has worked and given exhibitions in New York and the Dominican Republic, and now is showing his latest creations in Italy and in France.
The exhibition continues every afternoon from 4 – 7:30 pm Tuesday through Saturday.
General Info
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
"As time flows" art exhibition by Jérôme Glomaud Chadefaux
Via Giulia, 175, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Seeking Early Childhood Educator for immediate start
CONSULTANT FOR (RELIGIOUS) CONFERENCE CENTRE PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT
Seeking Summer Day Camp Counsellors in Rome