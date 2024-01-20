4.8 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 22 January 2024
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
RIS H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Art Exhibition "The Land"
Classifieds Events

Art Exhibition "The Land"

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

From Friday, January 26th, through February 5th, 2024, (Art Studio Rasha Amin) will present an exhibition of mixed media paintings and video art named The Land.

The exhibition will present some narrative of the artist's vision that focuses on events in the world, specifically in the Middle East.

''The definition of "land or homeland" is complex for any of us. It often carries social and cultural dimensions, and holds a deep attachment to our roots, culture, heritage, and language''.

The Egyptian artist Rasha Amin is Based in Rome, And the exhibition will be held At her Studio at Lungotevere Flaminio, 46, 00196, Roma.

General Info

Address Lungotevere Flaminio, 46, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Art Exhibition "The Land"

Lungotevere Flaminio, 46, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

Marymount - International School Rome
RIS H3 1920x190
RIS H3 1920x190
RIS H3 1920x190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Events

Virtual Open House at American Overseas School of Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

High School Info Night at AOSR

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Open day at Temple University

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

The European School of Economics opens its doors

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Open Day at Temple University

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Create Space Roma - Creative class - Introduction to Sumi - e

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

New Years' Eve Dinner and Party

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Winter Aperitivo at Booktique

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -