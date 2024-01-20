From Friday, January 26th, through February 5th, 2024, (Art Studio Rasha Amin) will present an exhibition of mixed media paintings and video art named The Land.
The exhibition will present some narrative of the artist's vision that focuses on events in the world, specifically in the Middle East.
''The definition of "land or homeland" is complex for any of us. It often carries social and cultural dimensions, and holds a deep attachment to our roots, culture, heritage, and language''.
The Egyptian artist Rasha Amin is Based in Rome, And the exhibition will be held At her Studio at Lungotevere Flaminio, 46, 00196, Roma.
Art Exhibition "The Land"
Lungotevere Flaminio, 46, 00196 Roma RM, Italy
